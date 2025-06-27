Alvaro Morata's Como transfer in danger! Unhappy Galatasaray demand payment from AC Milan to let striker reunite with Cesc Fabregas in Serie A
Galatasaray are frustrated by Alvaro Morata's aim to end his loan spell early and believe the Spaniard is trying to force his way out of the club.
- Galatasaray annoyed by Alvaro Morata's antics
- Club believes Morata is pushing to leave for free
- AC Milan trying their best to sort the situation