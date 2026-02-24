Getty Images Sport
Alvaro Arbeloa urges UEFA to 'strike a blow' against racism as Real Madrid boss stands by Vinicius Jr amid 'unjustifiable' racism claim
Arbeloa calls for action from UEFA
The Blancos boss was vocal about the symbolic nature of previous anti-racism campaigns, suggesting that the current situation provides a litmus test for the governing body. Speaking to reporters at Valdebebas, Arbeloa stated: "We have a great opportunity to mark a turning point in the fight against racism. UEFA, which has always been a champion of this fight against racism, has the opportunity to do more than just leave it as a slogan, or a nice banner before matches. And let's hope - or rather, I hope - that they seize this opportunity.
"As we've said, as I've said... on playing at a high level, putting on a great performance. On doing things right on the pitch and delivering a great performance so we can win the game. That's what we're most focused on. That's where we're putting all our energy and effort. And that's what we want to see tomorrow. The rest, obviously, isn't our concern. Or at least, it's not up to us to make those kinds of decisions. That has to be UEFA's."
Vinicius remains focused despite Lisbon controversy
Despite the storm surrounding the game in Lisbon, where Vinicius scored a stunning winner before the alleged abuse occurred, Arbeloa is confident his talisman will not be distracted. The 25-year-old has famously stood tall against repeated instances of discrimination throughout his career in Spain.
"He's doing very well, very well. He's really eager and, as you say, very motivated for these kinds of matches," Arbeloa said. "The truth is, since I arrived, he's been performing exceptionally well; he's been a game-changer, which is what any coach wants, to have a player like Vinicius Junior on the pitch. We're aiming to get the most out of him. We want him to have opportunities on the field where he can demonstrate his full potential. And then he's... a very important guy in the dressing room, with a lot of character. He's a leader, and we need him to enjoy himself again tomorrow and have another great game."
Prestianni has already been handed a provisional suspension, and he could a ban of at least 10 matches if found guilty of using a racial slur while covering his mouth with his shirt to avoid lip-readers.
Courtois hits back at Mourinho justification
The friction between the two clubs has been intensified by comments from Benfica boss Jose Mourinho, who appeared to criticise Vinicius' celebration in the aftermath of the first leg. However, Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was having none of it, rubbishing any attempt to link on-field antics with the alleged abuse. Courtois reflected on the situation by saying: "I don't think we can justify alleged racism because of a celebration."
This sentiment was further echoed by Arbeloa, who reinforced the club's stance that the Brazilian's conduct is irrelevant to the gravity of the offense: "Vini scored a beautiful goal, a fantastic goal, and nothing he can do, or has done, on the pitch justifies an act of racism. I said it last week, and I'll say it again now. For me, that's the most important thing. There is nothing that justifies an act of racism."
Battle for the Champions League last 16
On the pitch, Real Madrid are focusing all their efforts on the task at hand as they prepare to defend their narrow 1-0 lead and secure a spot in the Champions League knockout rounds. The Blancos return to the Santiago Bernabéu this Wednesday for a high-stakes second-leg clash with Benfica, knowing that even a single lapse in concentration could undo the work of their hard-fought first-leg victory in Lisbon.
