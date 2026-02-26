Alvaro Arbeloa reacts to potential Man City tie after Real Madrid beat Benfica to advance to Champions League last 16

After earning a 1-0 win in a tense first leg in Lisbon last week, Madrid suffered a scare in the first half of the return fixture in Spain. Rafa Silva gave the Eagles the lead on the night and levelled the tie only for Aurelien Tchouameni to put Madrid back in the driving seat two minutes later. Fittingly, it was Vinicius Junior's 80th minute strike that ensured there was no doubt of his side's place in the last-16, where they will face either City or Sporting CP.

“I’m just happy to be in the draw, which was tonight’s goal," Arbeloa told reporters. "People have already gotten used to a Manchester City matchup, as it’s now six or seven years in a row. That’s many, but I’m sure we’ll face them again. The opponent doesn’t matter because it will be an incredibly difficult tie, especially knowing we’ll play the second leg away. Both opponents will be tough to beat.”

He added: “Portuguese teams have a lot of quality, are always very competitive, and playing the second leg there will be very challenging. Let’s see what happens on Friday. If I’m not mistaken, our Youth League team has also drawn Sporting de Portugal. Let’s see what the draw brings. If we have to return to Portugal, I’d be delighted to go back to a neighboring country with which we have a great relationship, and that city brings back great memories for me. It will always be special for all Madrid fans. It will surely be a great tie.”