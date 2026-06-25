'Alphonso Davies was a 'decoy!' - Jesse Marsch admits to deceptive pre-game tactic ahead of Canada's defeat to Switzerland

In the high-pressure environment of World Cup, every psychological advantage counts. Following Canada's 2-1 loss to Switzerland in Vancouver, Marsch confessed that his public optimism regarding Davies’ availability before the game was a calculated ruse. The captain, who has been battling a persistent hamstring injury, watched the entire match from the bench despite Marsch suggesting he would play a part.

“Alphonso wasn’t ready yet, so I was using him a little bit as a decoy,” Marsch said. “He will be ready for the next match.” When questioned on the effectiveness of the ploy, the former Leeds United boss added: “I listened to their news conference and they had three questions about Alphonso Davies, so they at least had to prepare for that.”