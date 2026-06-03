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Alphonso Davies admits injuries have been 'mentally draining' as Bayern full-back provides fitness update ahead of Canada's World Cup opener
A race against time for the opener
The Canada superstar has clarified his status ahead of the nation's highly anticipated World Cup opener on June 12. Canada find themselves in Group B alongside Bosnia-Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the Bayern Munich left-back suggested that while his recovery is the priority, there remains a glimmer of hope that he could feature in his team's first game of the competition.
“The first game is coming up pretty quickly,” Davies said. “The thing we talked about, me and the coach and the people that were in [a meeting regarding his fitness], I think we understand how important the first game is. But we understand recovery is always an important thing. If I’m recovering as good as possible, let’s see. If not, then there’s no need to rush, just keep continuing the recovery.”
- AFP
Clearing up the social media confusion
The defender's availability became a major talking point following a since-deleted interview on The Sid Seixeiro Show, where previous remarks were interpreted as a confirmation that he would miss the first match. This sparked a wave of concern among Canadian supporters who feared their talisman would be sidelined for the biggest game in the history of a nation that has featured in two previous World Cups - in 1986 and 2022 - crashing out of the group stage on both occasions.
When pressed on whether he will lead the team out on June 12, Davies remained optimistic but cautious. “Anything is possible in life,” he said with a grin. “For me, it all depends on how the recovery is going, how these next few days, this week, leading up to the game goes.”
Notably, Davies trained on his own on Wednesday as he continues his tailored rehabilitation program.
The mental battle of recovery
Beyond the physical challenges, Davies was remarkably candid about the emotional strain caused by a series of setbacks. The 25-year-old previously suffered an ACL tear and later a hamstring injury during Bayern's Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain, leading to a period of deep self-reflection during his time away from the pitch.
“Mentally, it was very draining, suffering these injuries,” Davies admitted. “I think it’s nice to just step away and reset your mind and think of how far you came. I was going into a hole where I was doubting myself, but I had that time off and I thought about why I’m doing this and how important this is to me. The last [injury] I had was very emotional because I was good then I came back then I was good again then something happened so overall, it was tough.”
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Unity amid previous tensions
The road to the World Cup has been complicated by a public dispute between Davies’ agent, Bayern Munich, and Canada Soccer. Tensions rose earlier this year when both his club and representative suggested that the national team’s governing body had mishandled his recovery from previous ailments. However, all parties are now seemingly working in unison to ensure he is handled correctly.
Davies bypassed the initial portion of Canada’s training camp in Charlotte, instead linking up with the squad in Edmonton on May 31. The fullback has earned 58 international caps, scoring 15 goals, which includes three appearances at the 2022 World Cup where he netted one goal. This structured approach was designed to give the player the necessary space to recover both physically and mentally. With the tournament now just days away, the focus remains entirely on whether Canada's most explosive talent can prove his fitness in time to make his mark on the world stage.