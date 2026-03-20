Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao at 'peace' again after dressing room confrontation, says coach Max Allegri

In his pre-match press conference, Allegri was quick to downplay the drama, confirming that the two forwards have reconciled after their heated exchange.

The manager explained: "After an argument, there's always peace. These things happen in football... What did I tell Rafa to calm him down when I substituted him in Rome? 'He didn't see you or he would have given it to you.' In football, to pass the ball, you have to see the player unmarked, and Pulisic didn't give it to him because he didn't see him. It's happened before. The difference in football is the choice in the final pass."