Allan Saint-Maximin posts cryptic message after being dumped from Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce squad on his birthday as ex-Newcastle man misses Europa League clash with Rangers
Allan Saint-Maximin seemingly sent a cryptic message to Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese coach dropped him from the squad for Rangers clash.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Saint-Maximin dropped by Mourinho
- French winger posted cryptic message on his social media
- Fenerbahce signed ex-Newcastle man on loan last summer