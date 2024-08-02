All completed Real Madrid transfers so far in 2024-25

GOAL rounds up all the completed Real Madrid transfers of the 2024-25 season so far.

Real Madrid continued their dominance in the 2023-24 season, securing their 15th Champions League and 36th La Liga title. The squad, a perfect blend of young talent and seasoned veterans, proved nearly unstoppable. However, the hunger for success never wanes at the Santiago Bernabéu, and fans are always eager to see how the club will reinforce their ranks during the transfer window.

As the 2024-25 season approaches, the excitement among fans is palpable. The summer and winter transfer windows are always times of anticipation and speculation, with rumours swirling about potential arrivals and departures. The club's supporters are eager to see how the management will build upon the existing squad's strengths and address any areas that need improvement. Let's delve into all the confirmed transfers Real Madrid has made so far, as they prepare to defend their titles and conquer new challenges in the upcoming season.

Here, GOAL has got you covered with a comprehensive list of all the completed Real Madrid transfers in the 2024-25 season.