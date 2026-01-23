Getty/Instagram
Alisha Lehmann's new boyfriend revealed as Love Island & Baller League star Montel McKenzie with world's most famous female footballer living in England again after WSL transfer
McKenzie sends birthday message to Lehmann
Lehmann has headed back to the UK after enjoying a relatively brief spell in Italian football. She linked up with Juventus in 2024 - as then partner Douglas Luiz treaded the same path from Aston Villa - and savoured Serie A title success during her debut campaign. A switch to Como Women was made in 2025, allowing the Swiss to soak up sunshine in picturesque surroundings.
Lehmann has now retraced steps to the Midlands after agreeing a switch to Leicester. She will be closer to new beau McKenzie, who has declared his affection for the glamorous winger on the occasion of her 27th birthday.
McKenzie said in an Instagram post, “Happy birthday baby”, as he shared a number of pictures from holidays that he and Lehmann have been enjoying. They are seen cosying up and gazing longingly into one another’s eyes.
Who is McKenzie? Love blossomed in Baller League
McKenzie is a semi-professional footballer and reality TV star. He featured in the original series of Love Island and the All Stars spin-off show. He has also graced Baller League UK, where Lehmann and Love Island host Maya Jama - who is shacked up with Manchester City defender Ruben Dias - have been his coaches at MVPs United.
Lehmann and McKenzie have teamed up off the pitch after seeing the latter split with former villa partner Kaz Crossley in June 2025. They have hidden their relationship from prying eyes, but now feel comfortable enough to go public.
A source has told The Sun: “It hasn’t been much of a secret within the Baller League set up. They hit it off straight away and have been going on dates afterwards. Alisha has been flying him to her Como apartment for sneaky weekend breaks for a while now, I don’t think Montel could believe his luck. Everyone is really happy for them, although initially everyone thought it was going to be just a casual thing.”
The insider added: “With Alisha being his ‘manager’ at Baller League might have made it a bit confusing for Montel, but he was smitten, and all sorts goes on at the Baller League parties which have numerous footballers, Love Island stars and other celebs attending.”
WSL return: Lehmann back in England with Leicester
There will be no more trips to a famous lake in Como for McKenzie to enjoy, as Lehmann is now putting down routes in Leicester. She has previously spent time in the WSL with West Ham, Everton and Villa.
Lehmann split from former Villans star Luiz, who is now on loan at Nottingham Forest, last year. One of the most recognisable female footballers on the planet, who boasts 15.9 million followers on Instagram, is ready to embrace another fresh start.
She has told Leicester’s official website, after signing a contract through to 2028: “It feels amazing and I’m so happy to be here. It feels like a homecoming, coming back to England, and I’m really happy. Leicester is an amazing club. I’ve seen the training ground and, of course, the stadium. They want to push women’s football forward.”
Lehmann debut: When Swiss could make bow for Foxes
Lehmann’s arrival is considered to be a significant coup for Leicester, and should help to raise the club’s profile. She will also add vital international experience to a squad that is battling to preserve its WSL status.
The Foxes sit ninth in the table at present, five points clear of rock-bottom Liverpool and a relegation play-off spot. Lehmann will be looking to fire them further away from danger, with it likely that her debut for new employers will be made against former club West Ham on Sunday - before then taking in testing encounters with top-three hopefuls Arsenal and Manchester United.
