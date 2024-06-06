Douglas Luiz Universal Studios 2024Instagram
Chris Burton

Alisha Lehmann missing out! Douglas Luiz enjoys ‘dream’ break by himself – with Aston Villa star loving Harry Potter & Transformers attractions at Universal Studios in Brazil

Alisha LehmannDouglas LuizBrazilPremier LeagueWSLAston VillaAston Villa WomenCopa America

Douglas Luiz is enjoying a “dream” break without Alisha Lehmann by his side, with the Aston Villa star paying a visit to Universal Studios in Brazil.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Midfielder preparing for Copa America
  • Partner is back in Europe
  • Enjoyed day out at theme park near Rio
Article continues below