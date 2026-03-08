Alisha Lehmann among the goals as Switzerland Women thrash Malta in World Cup qualifier

Goals from Svenja Folmli and Aurelie Csillag wrapped up a comfortable 4-1 win for the Swiss, but captain Lia Walti was far from satisfied with the efficiency shown on the pitch. Standing firm on the team's high standards, Walti remarked: "That is an opponent you have to beat 6-0, 7-0 or 8-0." This sentiment echoed throughout the camp as the Swiss struggled to maintain their early scoring rhythm against a side ranked 88th in the world.

The statistics backed up Walti’s frustrations, as Switzerland only hit the target with 12 of their 28 shots. "We do a lot right, but in the end we lack precision," she added. A defensive lapse in the 19th minute allowed Maria Farrugia to pull one back for Malta, a goal that served as a wake-up call for Rafel Navarro's side after their blistering start.