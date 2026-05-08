Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez are long-time Real Madrid targets - but Blancos should steer clear of Argentine duo after season full of red flags

Liam Rosenior may have made a lot of mistakes during his embarrassingly short spell in charge, but one of the biggest was putting his faith in Fernandez, whose performance in the inexperienced Englishman's final game in charge, against Brighton on April 21, was nothing short of a disgrace.
Fernandez was given the captain's armband for the game at the Amex, but didn't win a single tackle during a shamefully insipid showing. Basically, he performed like a player that no longer wants to be at the club - because he clearly doesn't. Fernandez has flirted so openly with Madrid that even Chelsea's infamously weak owners felt compelled to suspend him for two games.
Of course, he's not the only key figure at Stamford Bridge that feels the Blues made a massive mistake in sacking Enzo Maresca midway through the season, and Rosenior was certainly a ridiculous appointment. However, it's worth noting that Fernandez's fondness for calling out underperforming team-mates while publicly pushing for a move to Madrid led to some accusations of hypocrisy within the Chelsea dressing room.
It should not be forgotten, either, that Rui Costa was left so disgusted by Fernandez's conduct during the negotiations over his £105 million ($120m) winter-window move to Chelsea in January 2023 that the Benfica president felt he had no other option but to sell the midfielder because he didn't want to let him anywhere near the first-team dressing room ever again.
In that context, it seems very fair to ask whether Fernandez is really the right kind of character for a Madrid squad sorely lacking in leaders right now?
There may be some merit in making a move for Mac Allister at some point in the future, but only if the price is right and he rediscovers the dynamism that made him one of the best midfielders in England, as the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga have never really convinced on a consistent basis.
However, signing Fernandez should be a non-starter. He's certainly got the ability to shine in Spain, but Chelsea would doubtless demand a nine-figure fee for a World Cup winner who still has six years left on his current contract - and he's just not worth the trouble.
Madrid already have enough players with a questionable level of commitment. The last thing they need is another one.