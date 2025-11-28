Alexia Putellas refuses to rule out Barcelona exit as Spain icon addresses contract talks with Catalan club

For over a decade, Putellas has been the face of Barcelona Femeni, their captain and one of modern football’s most influential stars. Yet, as Spain prepare for another Nations League final, the conversation surrounding her future has intensified. She recently turned down an offer from PSG to stay at the Spanish side, but her long-term future is uncertain.

Speaking to Marcaahead of Spain’s clash with Germany, Putellas remained calm and composed, offering no definitive stance on her next step. “Very well. Happy, content, calm, enjoying the journey and focused on what's next. We have a final ahead of us and two very important matches that could give us a title,” she said.

Putellas is contracted until 2026 with an optional year, yet PSG were prepared to trigger her release clause and could come back in for her. Barcelona want to keep their captain at all costs, but are constrained by the financial pressures that have shaped the club’s recent history.