Getty Images Sport
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain finds a new club! Ex-Liverpool star set for six-month deal with UK powerhouse after training with Arsenal
Celtic snap up midfielder
The Scottish champions are closing in on the signing of Oxlade-Chamberlain, with a medical taking place in Glasgow on Friday to finalise the move, Sky Sports reports. The Hoops have fended off significant competition from the likes of Birmingham and Leeds to the free agent, according to The Mirror. Despite the traditional January transfer window having closed, Celtic are able to register the former England international immediately as he has been a free agent for several months.
The deal is understood to be a six-month contract that will take Oxlade-Chamberlain through to the end of the current campaign. While the agreement was reached just after the Europa League registration deadline of February 5, the player has prioritised getting back onto the pitch for the domestic title run-in. The veteran midfielder is expected to arrive at the club ready to hit the ground running, with the hierarchy viewing him as a key addition to the dressing room.
- Getty Images Sport
O'Neill provides glowing verdict on new arrival
Celtic manager Martin O'Neill has been instrumental in the pursuit of the 32-year-old and was eager to share his excitement regarding the player’s arrival. Speaking earlier this week, O'Neill confirmed that he had held personal discussions with the former Premier League star to sell him on the vision for the club and the impact he could have in the Premiership.
"I've spoken to him, but I'm sure he has plenty of options, maybe closer to London," O'Neill told reporters. "I'd be very interested in doing it. I'm surprised people haven't taken him up. I think he was very excited about what we were saying. He knows all about the club, he's a big friend of Joe Hart and Joe has spoken to him – not on our behalf."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Maintaining sharpness at the Emirates
Oxlade-Chamberlain’s move to Celtic comes after several months of uncertainty following his departure from Turkey. Since November, the 35-cap England international has been a regular presence at Arsenal's training ground. Initially training with the Under-21s to build his base fitness, he was eventually allowed to work with Mikel Arteta’s first-team squad, leading to speculation that the Gunners might even consider offering him a short-term deal to cover for injuries.
Arteta spoke highly of his former teammate’s character during his time at the club. "One of the best characters I've met in football," Arteta noted earlier this season. "If we can help him and give him the space for him to get up to speed and have the capacity to find a club, it's a joy. The boys will learn from it". This training stint has been vital in ensuring that Oxlade-Chamberlain is match-ready for his move to Glasgow, despite not playing a competitive fixture since leaving the Super Lig in August.
- Getty Images Sport
Experience for the title run-in
The addition of a player with Oxlade-Chamberlain’s pedigree is seen as a significant statement of intent by the Celtic board. With a trophy cabinet that includes the Premier League, Champions League, and three FA Cups, the midfielder brings a wealth of high-pressure experience to a squad currently navigating a tight battle for the Premiership title. His versatility across the midfield is expected to offer crucial tactical flexibility as Celtic look to chase down current league leaders Hearts.
While his recent career has been punctuated by injuries, his performance for Besiktas suggest that he still has plenty to offer at 32. For Celtic, the six-month deal represents a low-risk, high-reward move that could prove to be the difference-maker as they hunt for domestic silverware. By securing a deal for the "Ox" now, the club has added a world-class presence to their ranks at a vital juncture in the season.
Advertisement