Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath, Aitana Bonmati and every FIFPRO Women's World 11 honoree since 2015

The FIFPRO World 11 is the only global football award decided exclusively by professional footballers

The FIFPRO Women’s World 11 is voted upon annually by the best players in the modern game. Dating back to 2015, the award celebrates footballing excellence on the global level.

The 2024 awards will mark the ninth edition. Here is a look back at every previous squad, with global superstars such as Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath, Sam Kerr, Aitana Bonmati and more all taking centerstage.

The 11 players who receive the most votes at their position are selected for the FIFPRO World 11, to be announced on Dec. 9.