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Alex Baena becomes first player EVER to achieve incredible feat after Spain's World Cup final victory over Argentina
A unique international treble
Following Spain’s dramatic 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final, Baena has officially "completed" international football at the age of just 25.
By lifting the famous trophy in New Jersey, the creative midfielder became the first player in history to win a continental championship, an Olympic gold medal, and the FIFA World Cup in consecutive years.
Baena’s journey to this historic moment started during Euro 2024, where he was a member of the squad that defeated England in the final. Just weeks later, he travelled to Paris for the 2024 Olympics, starring for the national team and scoring a crucial goal in the 5-3 final victory over hosts France.
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Eclipsing the greatness of Messi
The significance of Baena's achievement is highlighted by the names he has surpassed. Only two other players in the modern era have won their continental tournament, the Olympics, and the World Cup: Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria.
His role in North America was far from being a passenger. Despite being an unused substitute during a frustrating 0-0 opening draw against Cape Verde, Baena forced his way into the starting XI and never looked back. He proved his worth by scoring in the 1-0 win over Uruguay to help Spain secure top spot in the group.
The rise of a persistent winner
Baena's incredible run is a testament to his durability and the trust placed in him by the coaching staff. During the Euro 2024 campaign, he was utilized as a reliable option off the bench, featuring in high-pressure group games against Italy and Albania. However, it was the Olympic Games that truly showcased his ability to lead a team to silverware.
In this World Cup cycle, his statistics backed up his importance to the team. Beyond his goal against Uruguay, he provided a vital assist during the 3-0 demolition of Austria in the Round of 32.
His ability to link play between the midfield and the likes of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams was a hallmark of Spain’s possession-based dominance.
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Future dominance for La Roja
The historic achievement of the 25-year-old reflects a wider trend of Spanish supremacy that shows no signs of slowing down. Luis de la Fuente has masterfully integrated young talents with the "winner's DNA" that Baena exemplifies. The coach recently praised the selfless nature of his squad, stating: "These players deserve everything. Day after day, they've showed their commitment, unity, generosity and talent.
As the celebrations continue in Madrid, the focus will inevitably shift to how many more trophies this group can collect. Spain’s squad in North America was the sixth-youngest in the competition, yet they played with a maturity that left opponents like Ralf Rangnick calling them a "perfect clockwork."
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