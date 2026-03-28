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Alessia Russo 'stepping up' for Arsenal as Renee Slegers explains how hat-trick hero has developed into leadership role
Stepping up in the north London derby
The 5-2 victory over Spurs was effectively settled before the half-hour mark thanks to Russo's ruthless efficiency. Starting with a pinpoint header, she followed up by rounding the goalkeeper for her second and pouncing on a mistake for her third, completing her first Arsenal hat-trick since her high-profile move from Manchester United in 2023.
Manager Slegers was quick to praise the maturity shown by the forward following the victory. "In training, she is communicating more and instructing more, driving the team more by being more vocal. You can see that she's stepping up," Slegers told Sky Sports. "She is also part of the leadership group at Arsenal now. She is always herself, wanting to bring her best version, and she is very humble. She's definitely developing that and we love to see it."
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A new leader in the dressing room
It isn’t just the coaching staff noticing the change in Russo’s persona; the senior players are also highlighting her growth. Club legend Kim Little, who reached the milestone of 400 appearances during the win over Spurs, believes Russo has become a vital pillar of the squad since her high-profile move from Manchester United in 2023.
"This year, she has stepped up in terms of leadership as well. That in itself has brought out even more in her own game," Little said. "She is always great and always going to score, but I love how she presents herself and takes that leadership responsibility." Having someone of Little's stature acknowledge this shift underscores Russo's rising importance to the Arsenal project.
Versatility and technical growth
While Russo is naturally a focal point as a number nine, she has spent time adapting to a deeper role this season. The tactical flexibility has added a new dimension to her game, even if her primary instinct remains finding the back of the net. Against Tottenham, she proved she can do it all: a pinpoint header, a clinical finish after rounding the keeper, and an instinctive poach following a defensive error.
Addressing the debate over her best position, Russo said: "Now I understand the details of the 10 [role] a bit more, I find it a bit easier. Knowing what I need to do out of possession is a big one, it is a big role in the team. On the ball, I like both [roles] because they offer different parts of my game. I'll play anywhere - I don't care."
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Hitting form at the perfect time
The timing of Russo's purple patch could not be better for Arsenal. While she has nine goals and four assists in 18 WSL appearances this term, her impact is even more pronounced on the continental stage, where she leads the Champions League scoring charts with eight goals in just nine matches.
Reflecting on her derby performance, the Player of the Match remains focused on the bigger picture. "I love to score goals as much as I can and to do it here at the Emirates in a north London derby is really nice," Russo said. "It's a good three points moving on to the rest of the season." With three games left and the Gunners sitting in second place, Russo's clinical edge will be the key to securing elite European football again next year.