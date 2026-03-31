How Alessia Russo became one of Europe's most fearsome strikers with Arsenal and England star back in Ballon d'Or contention

Russo was signed by Arsenal on a free transfer under the tenure of former head coach Jonas Eidevall, who actually tried to prise her away from United six months earlier for a fee that would have been a world-record at the time. Understandably, given it was midway through the 2022-23 season, United didn't accept the £500,000 ($620,000) bid from their Women's Super League rivals, but that the Gunners made that effort said it all when it came to Eidevall's assessment of the player.

When Russo arrived in north London, though, Eidevall regularly fielded questions about her goal-scoring. The England international was clearly excellent at many things; her hold-up play is among the best in the world, while her ability to drop deep or drift wide to get involved in the build-up play, and be a key player in that, was immediately evident. But when it came to putting the ball in the back of the net, Russo didn't always look like a natural, not least because she didn't always occupy the positions that a typical centre-forward would.

"I said early on that her finishing ability is the best that I have ever worked with," Eidevall said ahead of the 2024-25 season. "What is important with Alessia is developing and playing and the goal-scoring positions she increasingly finds herself in. I think as a forward, that should be your aim all the time, to be in the right positions, because if you are, the goals come as a consequence. If she is getting enough goal-scoring opportunities, goals are sure to happen."