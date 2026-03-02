Alan Shearer jumps to Arsenal's defence over set-piece goals & thinks they WILL win Premier League title after Chelsea triumph

This statistic has drawn criticism from those suggesting Arteta’s men lack attacking fluidity. However, Shearer was quick to dismiss such concerns. Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, via Metro, he said: "Yeah, I would perhaps go along with that [the suggestion Arsenal need to be better from an attacking perspective]. But I’d much prefer, obviously, to still be in their position. If they win every game then they win it. As do City, I guess, but I’m not too concerned with that. I just think the bigger picture is that they find a way. They found a way against Chelsea, they weren’t brilliant, but their set-pieces have done it for them again and there’s nothing wrong with that."

As the pressure intensifies at the top of the table, Shearer acknowledged that the players are feeling the strain of a relentless title race. The win over Chelsea was far from a masterclass, but the Newcastle legend believes mental toughness is now more important than performances. "They’re going to be nervy, they’re going to be edgy because of the pressure that they’re under," Shearer said. "They’re human, I’ve been there myself, and it’s a huge ask, it is tough mentally and physically. It drains you."

Comparing the current era to his own title-winning campaign with Blackburn Rovers, Shearer suggested that modern stars face an even greater psychological burden due to the digital age. He added: "I don’t care who or what you are, and it’s worse now than it was in the 1990s when we won it for the first time at Blackburn, because of the noise around social media and what have you. We didn’t really have that and it was still very tough then. I get that they’re not going to be perfect but they’re in a really strong position and I still think that they will go ahead and do it."