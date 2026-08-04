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Ajax complete season-long loan signing of Barcelona goalkeeper Marc ter Stegen
Ajax secure Ter Stegen loan
Ajax have officially reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign veteran goalkeeper Marc ter Stegen. The 34-year-old makes the move to Amsterdam on a season-long loan deal after temporarily departing the Spanish heavyweights. Securing the German international represents a significant coup for the Eredivisie club. Ter Stegen arrives in the Netherlands possessing proven top-level pedigree, giving the squad a massive boost ahead of the new campaign.
Cruyff delighted with new addition
The transfer sees the Germany international reunite with Ajax sporting leadership, particularly Cruyff. The pair already share a strong professional relationship from their shared time operating in Spanish football.
Cruyff expressed immense satisfaction after finally getting the complex deal over the line. Discussing the successful transfer, he said: "Marc has an outstanding track record, and his qualities are widely recognized.
"He is an immediate addition to our squad. Marc and I know each other well, and I’m looking forward to working with him again. We have been working on bringing him here for quite some time, so we’re very pleased that he has signed his contract and can now get started."
A decorated career in Spain
Born in Monchengladbach on April 30, 1992, Ter Stegen began his professional football journey with his hometown club. He established himself as a rising star by making 127 appearances across three and a half seasons for Borussia Monchengladbach.
That impressive form earned him a blockbuster move to Catalonia in the summer of 2014. During his highly successful decade at Barcelona, the goalkeeper amassed a staggering 423 appearances across all competitions. His lengthy spell in Spain yielded numerous major honours and domestic dominance. Ter Stegen famously lifted the Champions League trophy, alongside securing an impressive seven Liga titles.
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Moving on from recent loans
On the international stage, the highly-rated shot-stopper has also earned 44 caps for the Germany national team. He brings this wealth of elite tournament experience directly into the Amsterdam dressing room.
This move to Ajax follows another recent temporary departure from Barcelona. The German spent the second half of last season on loan at Girona. With his season-long contract now officially signed, Ter Stegen will look to anchor the Ajax defence. The 34-year-old aims to repay the club's trust as he prepares for this exciting fresh chapter in his career.
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