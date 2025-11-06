Ajax sack John Heitinga! Former Premier League defender axed by Dutch club with giants languishing eight points behind leaders Feyenoord

On Thursday morning, Ajax issued a blunt statement confirming the exit of Heitinga. It read: "Ajax has suspended John Heitinga with immediate effect. The head coach’s contract was due to run until June 30, 2027, but will now be terminated. The same applies to assistant coach Marcel Keizer."

In an emotional admission, Technical Director Alex Kroes laid bare the club’s disillusionment.

"It's a painful decision. But looking back at the past few months, we must conclude that things have turned out quite differently from what we had envisioned," he said.

"We've seen too little progress and have unnecessarily dropped points. We know it can take time for a new coach to work with a squad that has undergone changes. We have given John that time, but we believe it's best for the club to appoint someone else to lead the team."

Kroes himself offered his resignation, though the Ajax board “strongly urged” him to continue.

"My contract runs until the end of the season; should the club appoint a new technical director earlier, I will hand over my responsibilities at that time," Kroes added.

With Heitinga gone, Ajax have turned to Fred Grim, a steady pair of hands and a man who knows the club’s DNA, to steer the ship until a permanent appointment is made.

"Ajax is looking for a new head coach; in the meantime, Fred Grim will take over Heitinga’s duties," the club informed.