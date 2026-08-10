AFP
“We need to put an end to this rumour” - Ajax star Mika Godts addresses PSG transfer links
Clarifying the benching against PEC Zwolle
The atmosphere at the Johan Cruijff Arena was thick with tension on Sunday when Godts was named among the substitutes for the Eredivisie clash against PEC Zwolle. Given the intense interest from Ligue 1, many supporters and pundits immediately jumped to the conclusion that the 21-year-old was forcing a move away from Amsterdam.
Speaking to ESPN, Godts was adamant that his absence from the starting lineup had nothing to do with transfer politics or a lack of desire to represent the club. "I felt a slight niggle yesterday in training and was still feeling a little too much discomfort in my hamstrings,” Godts explained. "If I really didn’t want to play, I wouldn’t have played in the last two matches either. We need to put an end to this rumour. I love Ajax. I grew up here and I’m happy to still be able to play for Ajax."
- AFP
PSG interest and ongoing negotiations
While Godts was keen to dismiss talk of a strike or a fallout with the club, he was surprisingly candid when asked about the persistent reports linking him with a move to the French capital. PSG are known to be long-term admirers of the winger. “There are talks. I’m not going to say it isn’t true, because then nobody would take me seriously anymore,” Godts conceded.
Despite the lure of the Parc des Princes and the opportunity to join a squad that has dominated European football recently, Godts maintained that his primary responsibility remains with his current employers. "But above all, we need to put an end to the idea that some people might have thought I didn’t want to play. Until an agreement is reached, I’ll play every minute I’m called upon to play for Ajax."
Agent intervention and workload management
The player's explanation was fully supported by his representative, Niels De Jonck, who had earlier attempted to douse the flames of speculation during an interview with De Telegraaf. The agent emphasized that the decision to bench Godts was a tactical and medical necessity rather than a sign of an imminent departure.
De Jonck stated: "It has nothing to do with what is going on with PSG. Mika isn't like that. It was simply a case of overload. So this is a precaution and to avoid taking any risks."
- AFP
Sanchez highlights Godts’ importance to Ajax
Ajax manager Michel Sanchez is under no illusions regarding how vital Godts is to his tactical setup. Despite the victory against Zwolle, the coach noted that his side struggled to create meaningful opportunities without their star winger on the pitch during the first half. Sanchez is hopeful that the 21-year-old will be fully fit for the upcoming European fixtures, as the club balances domestic duties with their continental campaign. "Because we need him. He is important to us. We really can't do without him," Sanchez noted.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting