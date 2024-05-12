Adrien Rabiot Juventus Getty
Richard Mills

Adrien Rabiot to the rescue! Juventus fight back to draw 1-1 with Salernitana as USMNT star Weston McKennie is hooked at half-time

Weston McKennieJuventusAdrien RabiotJuventus vs SalernitanaSalernitanaSerie A

Adrien Rabiot spared Juventus' blushes with a 92nd minute equaliser as Weston McKennie was hooked at half time against already-relegated Salernitana.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Juventus draw 1-1 with Salernitana
  • Rabiot cancels out Pierozzi opener

  • McKennie subbed at the break

Article continues below

Editors' Picks