AFP
Adrien Rabiot rejects 'huge' Saudi Pro League offer to stay at AC Milan as Rossoneri target Leon Goretzka
Rejecting Middle East Millions
Rabiot has solidified his status as a vital component of the AC Milan midfield by reportedly rejecting a lucrative approach from the Saudi Pro League. Despite the trend of European stars chasing massive paydays in the Middle East, the former Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain man has chosen to continue his journey in Serie A under the guidance of Massimiliano Allegri.
According to journalist Nicolo Schira, the Frenchman was presented with a formal proposal consisting of a three-year contract with a salary far beyond the financial reach of the Rossoneri. However, with his current deal at San Siro running until June 2028, Rabiot has signalled his intent to stay. Having found his best form since arriving from Marseille.
- AFP
Establishing leadership under Allegri
Since his return to Italy from Marseille, Rabiot has established himself as a regular starter, often featuring alongside veteran playmaker Luka Modric. The French midfielder has been one of the most utilised players in the squad, and his return of five goals and five assists only partially reflects his overall influence, as his physical presence and consistency have made him a key component in Allegri’s system.
While his performances have been praised, there remains a feeling among the San Siro faithful that Rabiot can offer even more in the final third. As a classic box-to-box midfielder, he frequently finds himself in scoring positions, though the team's collective struggle for offensive fluidity has at times limited his decisive impact. Nevertheless, his decision to reject Saudi interest provides much-needed stability for a club looking to build a sustainable winning culture.
Goretzka becomes the top priority
While Rabiot’s commitment provides a boost, Milan are already looking to upgrade their options in the middle of the park. Reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka has emerged as the primary target for the upcoming transfer window. Allegri is said to be driving the interest, viewing the German international as the perfect partner to complement Rabiot’s skill set.
The Rossoneri have reportedly put a significant package on the table to entice Goretzka to Italy. The proposed deal includes a three-year contract worth approximately €5 million per season. However, any potential move likely hinges on Milan securing qualification for next season's Champions League, as the experienced German is determined to remain at the highest level of European competition during the twilight of his peak years.
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Unlocking the best of Rabiot
The pursuit of Goretzka is not just about adding talent; it is a tactical move designed to maximise Rabiot’s efficiency. By bringing in a player with Goretzka's defensive acumen and elite work rate, Milan hopes to grant Rabiot more freedom to move forward and influence the game in the attacking zone. This double-pivot or midfield trio would provide the structural integrity that Allegri’s system currently lacks in transition.
With Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao facing increased scrutiny for their recent dips in form, reinforcing the core of the team has become a necessity. By securing Rabiot’s future and potentially adding a Champions League winner like Goretzka, Milan are sending a clear message to their rivals that they intend to remain a force in Serie A while providing the necessary support for their existing stars to flourish.