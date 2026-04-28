AC Milan star Luka Modric undergoes surgery on fractured cheekbone as World Cup update delivered by Croatia boss

Modric has gone under the knife following a serious facial injury sustained in AC Milan’s 0-0 draw with Juventus on Sunday, as reported by The Independent. The 40-year-old, who has been a mainstay for the Rossoneri this season, was involved in a heavy clash of heads with Bianconeri star Manuel Locatelli while competing for an aerial ball at the San Siro.

The veteran midfielder was forced to leave the field with just 10 minutes remaining on the clock. Despite being in visible discomfort, Modric remained on the touchline until the final whistle. Subsequent medical tests confirmed a fracture to his left cheekbone, necessitating immediate surgical intervention to repair the damage.