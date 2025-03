'He can't play, he's out!' - AC Milan boss Sergio Conceicao jokes Zlatan Ibrahimovic is unable to come out of retirement as Rossoneri plunge further into crisis

AC Milan boss Sergio Conceicao has jokingly ruled Zlatan Ibrahimovic out of his team's crunch game against Napoli in Serie A on Sunday.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Sergio Conceicao under pressure at Milan

Rossoneri up against Napoli next in Serie A

Ibrahimovic's future at club also uncertain Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱