AC Milan ready to double Tijjani Reijnders' wages to scare off Premier League suitors

Italian heavyweights AC Milan want to reward Dutchman Tijjani Reijnders' impressive performances with a wage increment and secure his future.

  • Milan ready to double Reijnders' wages
  • Dutchman impressive for Serie A giants
  • Has garnered interest from the Premier League
