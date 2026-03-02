AC Milan may turn to FIFA after Corinthians turn back on transfer despite €17m agreement

The situation has become increasingly complicated because Milan believe they already have a binding agreement. Reports suggest that the Rossoneri possess documents signed by the Corinthians legal department, which could be interpreted as a preliminary approval of the transfer. If the Brazilian outfit continue to block the move, the Italian giants are prepared to take the matter to FIFA to assert their rights.

Should the case reach the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber or the Players’ Status Chamber, the outcome remains uncertain. It is highly unlikely that a tribunal would force a club to physically transfer a player against its current will. Instead, the most probable result of a legal victory for Milan would be a substantial financial compensation package. However, the Rossoneri's primary objective remains bringing the talented midfielder to the San Siro to bolster a squad that will be competing on multiple fronts next season under the guidance of Massimiliano Allegri.