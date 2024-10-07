AC Milan launch their own Hall of Fame to celebrate club's 125th anniversary as legendary defender Franco Baresi becomes first inductee after spending incredible 50 years at San Siro
AC Milan have launched a Hall of Fame to celebrate their 125th anniversary this year, with club legend Franco Baresi the first inductee.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- AC Milan launch their own Hall of Fame
- Baresi becomes first inductee
- Defender spent 20 years as player at the club