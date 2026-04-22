AC Milan 2026-27 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

AC Milan’s 2026-27 home kit is shaping up to be a return to tradition. According to leaks, Puma is moving away from recent experimental looks and bringing back wider, more classic stripes inspired by the club’s late-90s era.
The design reportedly features a black collar and cuffs with red accents, while the sponsor and branding appear in white to stand out against the iconic Rossoneri palette.
If previous release cycles are followed, the home shirt is expected to drop between May and June 2026, likely ahead of pre-season. Pricing should fall in line with recent years, with replica versions expected to cost around £80-£90 and authentic player editions closer to £120-£130.
Overall, this looks like a deliberate nod to Milan’s heritage, but until officially unveiled, details like fabric patterns and finishing touches remain unconfirmed.