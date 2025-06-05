Absence breeds opportunity: Chances for Aaronson brothers, Alex Freeman, dismay for Sergino Dest, Josh Sargent - winners and losers of the USMNT's Gold Cup roster

The Gold Cup squad is now official, and despite absences, offers insight into how the coaching staff views the player pool

It's now official. We know the 26 players that will represent the U.S. men's national team at this summer's Gold Cup. So much focus will be on the list of players that have dropped out over the past few weeks - Christian Pulisic, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Folarin Balugun and just Thursday, Sergino Dest - to name a few.

The word seemingly hovering over this squad since the original pre-Gold Cup roster announcement has been "absence." For those that did make the 26, though, the word of the summer is "opportunity."

Just one year out from a World Cup, players are vying for spots on next year's team and, for several, that truly begins at the Gold Cup. The squad is loaded with both new faces and veterans eager to prove themselves to USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Article continues below

The coach's selections already offer some indication of where the player pool stands. He's made some tough calls with this 26-man squad. Pochettino left some familiar faces at home, aside from those out because of injury or Club World Cup commitments, and he's also opted to include some newcomers with legitimate chances of making the USMNT going forward.

With the squad now complete, GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from Pochettino's Gold Cup roster selection.