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"A true role model": BVB extends contract with a first-team regular

As expected, Emre Can is staying at Borussia Dortmund. He has signed a contract until 2027.

Borussia Dortmund are standing by Emre Can during a difficult period and have extended their injured captain’s contract by a further year until 2027. BVB announced this on Saturday morning, just a few hours before their Bundesliga match against Hamburger SV (6.30 pm/Sky).

  • "Emre is our captain and a true professional. He is a leader, leads by example and always puts the team first," said sporting director Lars Ricken: "It was not for nothing that we made it clear straight after his serious injury that we wanted to continue supporting him, because he is a key player for Borussia Dortmund." 

    "We are well aware of Can’s importance in the dressing room and the experience he brings to our team," added sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

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  • Emre Can has been captain of BVB since 2023

    Can (32), who has been BVB captain since the summer of 2023, suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his left knee during the top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash against Bayern Munich (2–3) at the end of February. Since his transfer from Juventus Turin to Dortmund in 2020 (for €25 million), he has played 220 competitive matches for BVB, scoring a total of 23 goals.

    He wanted to "sincerely thank" the club for its support, said Can: "My goal is to get fit again as quickly as possible, to be back on the pitch with my teammates and to be successful with the club."

  • These contracts with BVB expire in 2026

    PlayerPositionAge
    Niklas SüleDefender30
    Salih ÖzcanMidfield28
    Julian BrandtMidfield29 years

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