Borussia Dortmund are standing by Emre Can during a difficult period and have extended their injured captain’s contract by a further year until 2027. BVB announced this on Saturday morning, just a few hours before their Bundesliga match against Hamburger SV (6.30 pm/Sky).
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"A true role model": BVB extends contract with a first-team regular
"Emre is our captain and a true professional. He is a leader, leads by example and always puts the team first," said sporting director Lars Ricken: "It was not for nothing that we made it clear straight after his serious injury that we wanted to continue supporting him, because he is a key player for Borussia Dortmund."
"We are well aware of Can’s importance in the dressing room and the experience he brings to our team," added sporting director Sebastian Kehl.
Emre Can has been captain of BVB since 2023
Can (32), who has been BVB captain since the summer of 2023, suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his left knee during the top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash against Bayern Munich (2–3) at the end of February. Since his transfer from Juventus Turin to Dortmund in 2020 (for €25 million), he has played 220 competitive matches for BVB, scoring a total of 23 goals.
He wanted to "sincerely thank" the club for its support, said Can: "My goal is to get fit again as quickly as possible, to be back on the pitch with my teammates and to be successful with the club."
These contracts with BVB expire in 2026
Player Position Age Niklas Süle Defender 30 Salih Özcan Midfield 28 Julian Brandt Midfield 29 years