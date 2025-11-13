'A f*cking big mistake' - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reflects on brutal Chelsea spell

Aubameyang’s controversial move from Barcelona to Chelsea in September 2022 was meant to be a reunion with former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel. Instead, it turned into a nightmare that lasted less than a season. The striker joined the West London side for around £10 million, just six days before Tuchel was sacked, leaving him stranded in a squad and system that never suited his strengths.

Aubameyang arrived at Stamford Bridge with high hopes, but his time at Chelsea quickly unravelled amid managerial chaos and a lack of trust from successive coaches. The Gabon international scored only three goals in 21 appearances across all competitions, finding the net just once in the Premier League. By February, he was dropped from the Champions League squad by Graham Potter, signifying his fall from grace.

The former Arsenal captain’s disastrous spell ended quietly in the summer of 2023 when he left on a free transfer to join Marseille. Now, more than two years on, Aubameyang has opened up about the regrets surrounding that ill-fated decision to join Chelsea, one he believes was driven by circumstance rather than ambition.