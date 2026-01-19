A different ball game! Arsenal's Declan Rice & William Saliba & Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk among big-name footballers spotted at NBA London game between Memphis Grizzlies & Orlando Magic

The NBA's return to the United Kingdom is always a spectacle that transcends the sport of basketball, and this week's showdown between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Orlando Magic was no exception. While the action on the court was fierce, the rows immediately courtside arguably boasted as much talent as the rosters of the two NBA franchises combined. The O2 Arena transformed into a who's who of European football, with current Premier League title chasers taking a rare evening off to soak up the American atmosphere.

Leading the charge were familiar faces from north London. Arsenal’s defensive pillars, Rice and Saliba, were spotted enjoying the festivities, looking relaxed away from the pressure of the title race. They were not the only high-profile defenders in attendance; Liverpool captain Van Dijk was also present, towering over fans as he made his way to his seat. The presence of such elite athletes highlights the growing cultural crossover between the Premier League and the NBA, with players frequently expressing their admiration for their counterparts across the Atlantic.