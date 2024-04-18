Bayer Leverkusen knock West Ham out of Europa LeagueGetty Images
Richard Mills

A bridge too far for West Ham! Bayer Leverkusen remain on course for historic treble as late Jeremie Frimpong goal seals 3-1 aggregate win for Bundesliga champions in Europa League quarter-final

West HamBayer LeverkusenEuropa LeagueWest Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen remained on course for an historic treble as they secured a 3-1 aggregate win over a brave West Ham in the Europa League.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • West Ham draw 1-1 with Leverkusen
  • Antonio & Frimpong score in Europa League tie
  • Germans on course for historic treble

Editors' Picks