2026 World Cup: Will Iran boycott the US? Infantino: "FIFA cannot resolve geopolitical conflicts; we will continue to promote peace"

The conflict in the Middle East between Iran and the US continues to make headlines and is also having a direct impact on the world of football, given that the World Cup is set to kick off in a few months’ time, hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

Just a few days ago, Iran’s Minister for Sport, Ahmad Donjamali,announced that Iran would not be taking part in the World Cup. This was his statement, referring to the attacks by the United States and Israel that led to the death of Ayatollah Khamenei: “Since this corrupt government has assassinated our leader, we have no intention of participating in the World Cup.”