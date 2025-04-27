20 moments that won Liverpool the Premier League title: From sensational Mohamed Salah to Arsenal and Man City's self-inflicted wounds

GOAL runs through the key signings, moves, matches and injuries during the Reds' triumphant 2024-25 campaign

Liverpool have done it! The Reds are champions of England for a record-equalling 20th time thanks to Sunday's 5-1 victory over Tottenham, which has given Arne Slot's side an unassailable 15-point lead over Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table with four rounds remaining.

We can safely say that nobody saw this coming at the start of the season - not with the club still coming to terms with the devastating departure of legendary manager Jurgen Klopp, who bid an emotional farewell to Anfield just under a year ago.

However, former Feyenoord boss Slot has done a sensational job dealing with the pressure of succeeding a Kop icon while at the same time getting the absolute maximum out of a squad that wasn't really strengthened at all last summer. So, how did the Dutchman do it?

Article continues below

Well, a couple of minor tactical tweaks certainly helped, but Slot was also aided by a couple of key characters putting incessant contract talk to one side to produce one influential display after another. Below, GOAL runs through the key moments in Liverpool's triumphant 2024-25 Premier League campaign...