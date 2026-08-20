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'100 per cent' - Mikel Arteta shuts down Myles Lewis-Skelly transfer talk
Arteta issues hands-off warning to rivals
Arteta has delivered a definitive update on the future of Lewis-Skelly, stating he is '100 per cent' confident that the 19-year-old will remain at the club beyond the summer transfer deadline. The England international has become a sought-after talent following his breakthrough into the senior setup, drawing admiring glances from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.
The speculation intensified due to the potential financial implications of a deal, with suggestions that Arsenal might be tempted to sell to record 'pure profit' on their balance sheets. As an academy product, any transfer fee for Lewis-Skelly - who made his senior Arsenal debut in a September 2024 draw against Manchester City and has since tallied 76 appearances, one goal, and seven assists across all competitions - would represent a significant boost to the club's standing with Profit and Sustainability Rules.
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The importance of Hale End graduates
Arteta was quick to highlight the intrinsic value that home-grown players bring to the squad, beyond just their market valuation or technical ability on the pitch. The Spaniard believes that players who have progressed through the ranks at Hale End possess a unique bond with the club that cannot be easily replicated by external signings - a value demonstrated by Lewis-Skelly, who made 36 appearances and provided four assists across all competitions last season, playing a key role in helping Arsenal secure their first Premier League title since 2004.
Addressing whether it is important to keep academy players despite potential financial benefits, Arteta said: 'Certainly. The players that have been raised in our system and genuinely feel that love and connection with the club bring something else. There is no question about that. We need to look after them in a really special way because they bring value that is very difficult to find.'
Lewis-Skelly's tactical evolution
Lewis-Skelly's rise to prominence has been marked by his impressive adaptability. While he initially caught the eye as a dynamic midfielder in the youth ranks, he broke into the senior side as a left-back during the 2024-25 season, before receiving the opportunity to showcase his skills in his natural midfield position in May 2026. Emphasizing the club's commitment to nurturing such talent, Arteta noted: 'That's why, when we can, we want to protect those assets as much as possible. Develop them and make them extremely important for the club.'
While Lewis-Skelly's future appears secure - having featured in every pre-season match in his preferred midfield role and shone during Arsenal's 3-0 Community Shield victory over Manchester City last weekend - the Arsenal boss also touched upon other members of the squad. Arteta confirmed there has been no movement regarding the futures of fellow academy graduate Ethan Nwaneri or Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli.
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Squad fitness ahead of Premier League opener
Looking ahead to the Premier League opener against Coventry City on Friday, August 21, Arteta provided a positive fitness update on several key stars. Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice are both considered 'ready to be involved' after their summer exertions, providing a major lift for the trip. There was also news on Bruno Guimaraes, who was withdrawn at half-time during the Community Shield clash at Wembley. Arteta said: 'Let's see how he is, but he's evolving very well.'
However, it is not all good news on the injury front for the North London side. Jurrien Timber, who has been sidelined with a persistent groin issue, is still some way off a return to competitive action.
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