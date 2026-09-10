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'They're UNPLAYABLE!' - Thierry Henry issues huge PSG warning to Arsenal despite Gunners' perfect start to Champions League campaign
Henry warns of PSG pressing power
Arsenal have started their Champions League campaign in clinical fashion, securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Napoli thanks to a late strike from Martin Odegaard. However, Henry is looking further ahead at the potential threats standing between Mikel Arteta and European glory.
The former Gunners striker has been particularly mesmerised by the tactical identity Enrique has instilled at the Parc des Princes, warning that the French giants have reached a level of intensity that is difficult for any opponent to match.
Speaking about the defensive work rate and coordination of the Ligue 1 champions, Henry highlighted the specific threat they pose to the rest of the continent. "You see how PSG press? They’re unplayable," Henry told The Athletic.
"But it took Luis Enrique a good five to six months to get that team going. People do forget that players need to be coachable. That’s a massive thing that people do not talk a lot about. If you’re a coach and your players are willing to do everything you ask them to do, and they have a tiny bit of quality, you can go places. If they rebel a tiny bit, it can be more difficult."
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Life after the superstar era
The transformation at PSG has been remarkable considering the high-profile departures of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe over the last two summer windows. Many expected the club to struggle following the exit of their 'Galactico' front three, but Henry believes the shift toward a more cohesive, youth-driven squad has actually made them more dangerous.
"It’s easy to say now that PSG is a good team," Henry explained. "When all those guys left two years ago, everyone thought, 'Oh my god, where are they going to go from that?' Then they got Bradley Barcola, and then they got Desire Doue. At that time, you’re not thinking those guys are going to do what they did. But because Enrique is so sound on how he likes to play, they have done it."
He added: Do you remember what Ousmane Dembele said? He said, 'If you don’t run at Paris Saint-Germain, you’re out'. Simple as that."
Henry urges caution over early-season title hype
Reflecting on the unpredictable nature of top-flight football, Henry looked back at the 2025-26 season to prove his point about early-season hype. "Everyone was like, 'Liverpool know how to win. I don’t see how they’re not going to win the title again'," Henry said.
He added: "Two weeks after, it went south for so many reasons. When they didn’t buy anyone, they won the league with Arne Slot. They went on to buy people, they imploded. That’s why when people ask me, 'Who is a challenger, who is a contender? Do you think if that player goes there, they can challenge?', I say, 'Hey, we have to wait. Let Maresca work, let Xabi work'."
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Patience required for the coaching process
The Arsenal icon, who recently coached the French national team during the Olympics, understands the complexities of building a winning team better than most. He urged supporters and pundits to give managers time to implement their philosophies before judging their ceiling.
"Because I coached. People would tell me, 'Thierry, you coached for one minute and a half!' But still, it is not easy to put the team together during the Olympics in two weeks; a team that never played together before and will never play together after, to build an identity and a philosophy in two weeks," Henry added. "This is why I say let the coach work. Let’s see."
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