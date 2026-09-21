Getty Images Sport
'NOT for sale' - Gianni Infantino outlines FIFA reform plans after controversial FFE proposal is withdrawn
Infantino stands firm on FIFA independence
Infantino has sent a defiant message to his critics, stating that "FIFA’s democratic processes, independence and sporting authority were never for sale." The president of world football's governing body issued this statement in a formal letter dispatched to the members of the FIFA Council and the presidents of all 211 member associations.
This move comes as Infantino attempts to move past the fallout from the abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, which had sparked significant backlash across the game. "They are not for sale and never will be," he added, reinforcing his stance that the organization will not compromise its control over the sport for external investment.
- Getty Images Sport
Infantino clarifies FIFA’s scrapped FFE proposal
The controversial FFE plan, which was recently leaked to the media, would have involved a significant shift in how FIFA's premier tournaments are managed. Under the proposed arrangement, An American investment fund, would have acquired a stake in both the men’s and women’s World Cups, along with other major FIFA competitions.
However, following internal and external pressure, the project has been officially scrapped. Infantino used his latest correspondence to clarify that the initiative never intended to surrender sporting authority, but acknowledged that the premature leak of the plan had caused widespread alarm and misunderstanding among the member nations.
A new roadmap for governance reform
In response to the tension created by the FFE situation, Infantino has put forward two distinct pathways for institutional reform ahead of the upcoming FIFA Council meeting on October 15. The first proposal involves a significant look at how the organization handles its biggest projects. "First, I will ask the Council whether it wishes to commission an independent external review of FIFA’s current governance framework for major strategic initiatives and recommend potential improvements," Infantino wrote.
The second pillar of his reform plan focuses on expanding the dialogue between the central leadership in Zurich and the various regional bodies that govern the sport globally. He stated: "Second, I will propose that the Council establish a direct, structured and time-limited consultation with confederations, Member Associations and relevant stakeholders on how FIFA’s decision-making can be further strengthened."
He added: "The consultation would invite specific proposals on earlier institutional involvement, the respective roles of the President, the Bureau, the Council and the Congress, and practical ways to strengthen transparency, participation and accountability in major strategic initiatives."
- Getty
Learning from the FFE controversy
Addressing the collapse of the FFE project directly, Infantino admitted that the process through which the idea was introduced was flawed. He noted that the proposal reached the public domain before the official institutional process was finished, which led to the "impression that decisions had already been taken" when they had not.
According to the president, the project remained a mere suggestion that was always dependent on the green light from the FIFA Council. The withdrawal of the plan, however, has served as a catalyst for these new reform ideas. Infantino noted that "this experience has reinforced a simple point: a worthwhile objective must be matched by a process that commands confidence."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting