'NOT for sale' - Gianni Infantino outlines FIFA reform plans after controversial FFE proposal is withdrawn

Infantino has sent a defiant message to his critics, stating that "FIFA’s democratic processes, independence and sporting authority were never for sale." The president of world football's governing body issued this statement in a formal letter dispatched to the members of the FIFA Council and the presidents of all 211 member associations.

This move comes as Infantino attempts to move past the fallout from the abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, which had sparked significant backlash across the game. "They are not for sale and never will be," he added, reinforcing his stance that the organization will not compromise its control over the sport for external investment.



