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'It should have been a red!' - Unai Emery blasts VAR after Aston Villa's defeat to Nottingham Forest
Emery vents fury at VAR decision
Emery could not hide his frustration following his side's narrow 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest at Villa Park. The central point of his anger was a heavy challenge by Forest midfielder James McAtee on Ian Maatsen in the 81st minute. While referee Andy Madeley opted to show a yellow card to the 23-year-old, Emery was adamant that the intervention of the Video Assistant Referee was required to upgrade the punishment to a dismissal.
The tactical disadvantage proved fatal for the hosts, who conceded the winning goal just seven minutes later. Reflecting on the incident during his post-match media duties, Emery made it clear that he felt the technology failed to protect his players. The Villa boss explained his stance, stating: "But after watching it on TV, I think the VAR referee should call the referee because it’s a tackle, a clear tackle, behind Maatsen, and for me it should be a red card, and it’s different. Of course, they (Forest) deserved it. The way they played the second half, they deserved to win."
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Maatsen injury adds to Villa woes
Beyond the immediate result, the long-term impact of the tackle on Maatsen is a major concern for the Villa hierarchy. The Dutch international was unable to put weight on his leg and had to be helped from the field, leaving a gaping hole in the defence that Forest eventually exploited.
Emery offered a grim update on the 24-year-old's condition, suggesting that the former Chelsea man could be facing a significant spell on the sidelines. The manager admitted that Maatsen could be out for a “long, long time” with what appeared to be a serious ankle injury sustained during the collision.
Emery emphasised that the numerical disadvantage caused by Maatsen's forced exit changed the complexion of the final stages. "We finished with Maatsen injured and with 10 players, and we conceded so many chances in the last minutes," Emery noted. "They (Forest) scored a second goal, and they deserved it."
Defensive lapses cost Villa dearly
Despite the officiating controversy, Emery was honest enough to admit that his team’s performance levels were not up to the required standard, particularly in the second period. The manager took full accountability for the lack of rhythm shown by his side, even while maintaining that the red card could have altered the narrative.
He remarked: "(It) should have been a red card, and maybe finishing with 10 versus 10, maybe it would have been a different match, but it’s not an excuse for how we played the second half. We also played poorly, and this is our work and our responsibility or my responsibility.
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Focus shifts to Carabao Cup clash
With only a single point from their opening Premier League fixtures, the pressure is beginning to build on Emery to find a winning formula. The squad depth will be tested significantly in the coming weeks given the growing injury list at Villa Park. The Villans must now dust themselves down quickly as they prepare for a midweek trip to face Coventry City in the Carabao Cup.
This fixture represents a vital opportunity to gain some momentum before a daunting trip to North London to face Tottenham Hotspur in their final outing prior to the September international break.
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