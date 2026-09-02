Despite a successful start to the new campaign, the tactical setup at Real Madrid could have looked significantly different had Mourinho secured his top targets. The Portuguese tactician reportedly identified a clear need for reinforcements in the middle of the park, but the club were unable to land the specific profiles he requested.

According to The Athletic, Fernandez was Mourinho’s preferred Real Madrid target during a summer of high-stakes negotiations and missed opportunities. The Argentine international was viewed as the ideal engine to drive Mourinho’s midfield transition, offering the blend of defensive grit and creative vision that the former Chelsea and Inter boss thrives upon.



