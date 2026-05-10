'Where's the consistency?!' - Jarrod Bowen FUMES over West Ham's disallowed goal vs Arsenal after lengthy VAR delay in stoppage time

Bowen, who was at the heart of the action, could not hide his anger at the final whistle, confronting the officials on the pitch before taking his frustrations to the media.

The England international focused his criticism on the lack of a uniform standard when it comes to subjective calls. Speaking to BBC Sport, Bowen questioned why similar incidents in previous weeks had not resulted in goals being disallowed.

"A real blow. We thought we'd done so well to get back in it and had it taken away from us," fumed the West Ham star. "When you look at the screen for five minutes you'll find something - a lot of grappling and a lot of holding. I'm sure if you look long enough you'll find something. Do I think it's the right decision? No. Frustration. Where's the consistency? As a fan you don't want to celebrate a goal and then wait eight minutes and it's taken off you.

"Corners are physical. The Premier League is physical. That's why everyone loves it. You have to expect contact at corners. If you give that you have to give all the holding calls in the world and that's not the way people want the game to go down. I don't want to sound bitter but last week we had one with Tomas Socuek held at Brentford and we didn't get a penalty. But then you can't give one like that today."