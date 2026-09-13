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History made! Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang matches Zlatan Ibrahimović's 17-year-old La Liga record with stunning scoring run
Aubameyang equals Zlatan's long-standing record
Aubameyang continues to defy his age in the Spanish top flight, carving his name into the record books alongside one of the game's greatest ever strikers. By finding the net in Deportivo La Coruna's hard-fought 1-1 draw against Getafe, the 37-year-old international has now scored in each of his team's first five matches of the 2026/27 La Liga season. This remarkable consistency has seen him become the first player to achieve such a feat since Ibrahimovic in 2009, when the Swedish icon was leading the line for Barcelona.
According to DAZN España, Aubameyang is only the 11th player in the entire history of the competition to score in the opening five rounds of a season. The Gabonese forward's scoring streak began in the opening round against Elche and continued with clinical strikes against Malaga, Valencia, and Villarreal.
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Deportivo's talisman maintains unbeaten streak
The veteran striker's latest contribution was vital for his side as they travelled to the Coliseum. Deportivo found themselves in a precarious position when they fell behind in the 66th minute, but Aubameyang stepped up when his team needed him most. He managed to equalise in the 78th minute with a perfectly placed header following a precise cross from Yeremy Pino.
This late intervention ensured that Antonio Hidalgo’s side preserved their unbeaten record in the current campaign, further cementing their status as the surprise package of the season.
Aubameyang's impact at Deportivo has been nothing short of transformative. Since returning to Spain for his second spell in the country, he has immediately become the focal point of the attack for the newly promoted side. The stats back up his dominance; after just five matches, the forward has already racked up five goals and two assists.
Historical milestones for the Galician club
Beyond the league-wide record, Aubameyang has also written his name into Deportivo's own storied history. He is now only the third player to score in the club's first five matches of a season, joining an elite group of former Riazor heroes.
The previous players to reach this milestone were Pahino during the 1954/55 campaign and Walter Pandiani in 2003/04. This achievement makes Deportivo the only club in La Liga history to be represented by three different players on the list of those who have scored in the first five opening fixtures.
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A nomadic career finds a home in La Coruna
Aubameyang’s journey to this record has been one of the most eclectic in modern football. Having represented European giants such as AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Barcelona, as well as a stint in Saudi Arabia with Al-Qadsiah, he has brought a wealth of elite experience to the Galician coast. His previous time in Spain with Barcelona was brief but successful, and his return has proven that his predatory instincts remain as sharp as ever.
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