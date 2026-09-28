France player ratings vs Belgium: Michael Olise strikes late to secure victory for Zinedine Zidane's side

Mike Maignan - 7/10

The captain enjoyed a relatively quiet evening but remained alert when called upon. He marshalled a defensive line that limited Belgium to an xG of just 0.74. His distribution was key to France's 681 total passes, providing the stable platform needed to build play from the back. He finished the game with a clean sheet and two saves.

Jeremy Jacquet - 7/10

A composed performance from the defender, who helped nullify the threat of De Ketelaere. He was part of a unit that made 16 clearances, ensuring that Belgium's counter-attacks rarely progressed into the penalty area. His positioning was excellent throughout the 90 minutes.

Maxence Lacroix - 7/10

Lacroix displayed his physical dominance, dealing comfortably with Belgium's aerial long balls despite France losing the overall air challenge count. His recovery speed was vital in stopping transitions before they became dangerous, contributing significantly to the team's defensive stability.

Andy Diouf - 6/10

A solid outing for Diouf, who provided balance to the backline. While not as adventurous as his counterparts, he was disciplined in his defensive duties and helped ensure France kept their shape when Belgium attempted to stretch the play in the second half.

Pierre Kalulu - 7/10

Kalulu was a constant outlet on the flank, contributing to France's 11 total crosses. He successfully balanced his defensive responsibilities with attacking intent, helping Les Bleus maintain a staggering 65% ball possession throughout the match.