A footballing education! England tear Croatia apart 7-0 as Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions produce stunning masterclass

In what was supposed to be a testing away trip to Rijeka, England turned the Stadion HNK Rijeka into a personal playground. Thomas Tuchel's side provided a genuine footballing education, tearing their hosts to shreds with a brand of clinical, high-energy football that left the home side looking shell-shocked.

Despite the match being played in front of thousands of local schoolchildren due to a UEFA stadium ban, the atmosphere quickly shifted from boisterous to stunned silence as the goals rained in. The result marked one of the most significant statements of the Tuchel era, proving that this squad possesses the depth and tactical flexibility to dismantle top-tier European opposition at will.

The sheer scale of the victory was historic, even if it took place within the context of the Nations League. While it might not erase the long-term memories of past tournament disappointments, the 7-0 scoreline felt like a total exorcism of recent Croatian dominance over the Three Lions. Harry Kane led the way with a double, while Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Anthony Gordon also punished the hosts in a blistering first half.



