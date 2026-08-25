'Who better than Fabien Barthez?' - France legend backs Zidane's choice despite FFF criticism over goalkeeper coach's lack of qualifications

Zinedine Zidane’s arrival as the successor to Didier Deschamps was supposed to usher in a new era of harmony for Les Bleus, but his choice of backroom staff has already invited scrutiny. The FFF recently confirmed that Barthez returns as goalkeeping coach, reuniting the 1998 World Cup-winning duo on the touchline.

However, the fact that the former Manchester United man does not yet possess the formal coaching diplomas required for the role has led to a public disagreement among French football’s most prominent pundits.

Larque, a respected voice in French media, has been vocal about the precedent this sets for the national game. While he does not doubt the individual talent involved, he believes the federation is failing to uphold the standards it demands of others.

"There is no one better than Barthez," Larqué declared on RMC’s 'Rothen s’enflamme' on Tuesday evening. "Do you really need coaching badges to lead the French national team? That’s a myth! There is no regulation requiring them. It’s a complete paradox because we are talking about the very highest level of the game. Of course, the rules exist for domestic leagues, but not here."