Hungry to win! Ezri Konsa relishing Harry Kane showdown as Arsenal star recalls famous Bayern Munich victory and targets more trophies

Konsa’s rise at Arsenal has been nothing short of meteoric since his high-profile move from the Midlands. After completing a £51m transfer from Aston Villa, the defender has quickly become an indispensable part of Mikel Arteta’s backline. The 28-year-old’s journey to the Emirates Stadium is particularly poignant given his long-standing connection to the club, a fact that has resonated deeply with the Gunners' faithful since his arrival.

"I’ve been asked this a lot," Konsa says with a smile, when the subject of his boyhood allegiance is raised. "And, yes, I was [an Arsenal supporter]. I had a lot of Arsenal kits when I was younger. You dream of playing for big clubs like this. When you’re a kid, you see the likes of Arsenal, growing up, and the amount of quality players they’ve had throughout the years and to be here - and not only to be here but to be here with close friends - makes it even more special."