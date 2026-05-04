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'He's not exactly young anymore' - Edin Dzeko yet to make decision on future as Schalke boss addresses veteran striker's future following Bundesliga promotion
Schalke planning for Bundesliga return
Following their celebrated promotion back to the German top flight with three games to spare, Schalke are already shifting their focus toward squad planning for the upcoming campaign.
At the heart of these discussions is the future of Dzeko, the 40-year-old forward whose impact since arriving in the winter has been nothing short of transformative for the Royal Blues.
The Bosnian international has quickly become a fan favourite at the Veltins-Arena, proving that age is just a number. In nine appearances for the Gelsenkirchen outfit, the former Manchester City and Inter star has registered nine goal involvements, finding the net six times and providing three assists, underlining his continued importance on the pitch.
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Baumann offers insight into Dzeko situation
Schalke's sporting director Frank Baumann appeared on Sky to provide an update on where things stand with the veteran striker.
Baumann made it clear that while conversations are ongoing, a final resolution on whether Dzeko will lead the line in the Bundesliga next season has not yet been reached.
"I think Edin of course also notices what he can give to the team and the club - but just as much what the club can give to him," Baumann explained. "He made a very conscious decision there: that he wants to play, that he wants to experience something positive and that he can also end the season with such a highlight."
The impact of age and the World Cup
Whether the world-class marksman will extend his career to the age of 41 remains the big question facing the Schalke hierarchy. With the veteran set to represent Bosnia-Herzegovina at the upcoming World Cup, the club are prepared to grant him the necessary space to weigh up his physical condition and career goals.
"Of course he also has a World Cup ahead of him and is now also not exactly the youngest anymore, but we have agreed that we will sit down together after the season. But there will be no deadline from our side," Baumann said.
He further emphasised that the tournament schedule would affect the timeline regardless: "Due to the World Cup, he won't be on the pitch on the first day of training anyway, and that's why we have time."
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Commitment over financial gain
Financial incentives do not appear to be the driving force behind Dzeko's decision, with Baumann praising the player's integrity and desire to play for the badge. The striker reportedly turned down massive offers from elite European clubs to help Schalke secure their return to the top tier of German football.
"What's important is that he makes the decision out of conviction again, just as he did in the winter," Baumann said. "He rejected significantly better offers, from Paris for example, and decided to play for little money in Gelsenkirchen – that apparently also has its appeal."