AFP
'I’m not gonna let you talk s*** like that!' - Djibril Cisse hits back at Mike Dean over 'strange' QPR tactics before Sergio Aguero’s iconic Man City winner
Cisse hits back at 'bull****' conspiracy theories
The football world has never truly stopped debating the dramatic conclusion to the 2011-12 Premier League season, but the fires have been stoked once again following comments from former referee Mike Dean and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney.
Responding to a resurfaced clip of Dean and Rooney discussing the match, Cisse post on X, the former Liverpool and Marseille man wrote: "I’m not gonna let you people talk shit like that! Let’s have a proper meeting and talk about it Cause there is now way I gonna accept your bullshit anymore so let’s do it."
The anger stems from the suggestion that QPR, knowing they were safe from relegation due to results elsewhere, lacked the competitive edge required to see out the game, ultimately allowing Dzeko and Aguero to score the goals that snatched the title from Manchester United’s grasp in the final seconds of the campaign.
- AFP
The 'strange' tactics under the microscope
The controversy centers on a specific moment of play following Dzeko's 92nd-minute equalizer. As QPR restarted from the center circle, they immediately lofted the ball deep into the Manchester City half, effectively handing possession back to Roberto Mancini's side.
Dean, who was the man in the middle for the encounter, admitted he found the decision-making from the visitors difficult to comprehend at the time. He stated: "Once they knew they were safe QPR, I think Mackie was on the pitch celebrating while the game was still going on. They (City) make it 2-2, and they (QPR) just kick it back and give it to them. And we were like, 'what's going on, why are they giving the ball back straightaway?' I said (that) in the ear piece. It was just a strange one. To kick off and give the ball straight back to them. Neil Swarbrick, the fourth official, said, 'keep switched on, something is going to happen.' You just knew something was going to happen. You could just tell."
Rooney joins the chorus of suspicion
Rooney has been one of the most vocal critics of that afternoon's events, naturally feeling the sting of losing a title in such gut-wrenching fashion. The current Plymouth Argyle manager pointed out that the QPR squad that day featured several players with significant ties to the Etihad Stadium, including Nedum Onuoha and Shaun Wright-Phillips, alongside the volatile Joey Barton.
In a separate social media post, Cisse shifted the blame back toward Manchester United's own failings throughout the 38-game season, He pointedly asked his followers: "Is it our fault if they have lost 5 games in the league and waited the last game to win the league???"
- AFP
Defending the post-match celebrations
Another point of contention for United supporters has been the sight of Cisse celebrating on the pitch with Manchester City players after the final whistle. Images of the striker embracing Samir Nasri have often been used as "proof" of a lack of professional detachment.
He previously told FourFourTwo: "I'm not going to take this accusation any longer. I was celebrating with Nasri. I didn't celebrate with Mario Balotelli, Aguero or anybody else. I celebrated with my brother, Samir, who had been a friend of mine for 15 years. I was happy for my friend and also that we managed to stay up. I don't care about Man City. My friend finally won the Premier League after many years in England and I was happy for him and also for me. That's all."
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